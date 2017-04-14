Deputy tells reporters he won’t pay any more

A local Deputy in Tabasco has been captured on video paying reporters for positive coverage of his legislative work.

A video recording shows Charles Méndez Sánchez, Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) Deputy for the district of Huimanguillo, warning eight reporters that it was going to be the last time he paid them.

“This is the last time I give you money; from now on I won’t give a single peso, hit me [journalistically] in any way you want, do what you have to do, I will respect [my word] . . . I cannot go on like this,” said Sánchez in the video.

He said he was discontinuing the practice because he no longer had enough money to pay the reporters.

Interviewed later by the newspaper Reforma, the Deputy described the reporters as “pseudo-journalists” because they work at irrelevant “rags and web pages with little significance.”

“. . . They mostly live by extorting people. I said . . . ‘I’m tired, I don’t have to be paying for this kind of thing.'”

Still, Sánchez admitted that he paid between eight and 14 reporters for over a year, since he took office.

The money he paid each reporter, between 100 and 300 pesos every 15 days, came out of his salary.

The Deputy stated he felt he had been played, complaining that the reporters never showed him where they were publishing their stories.

Sánchez charged that the practice is widespread among the Tabasco lawmakers, regardless of their political affiliation, as a means to promote their legislative work.

The practice is actually common throughout Mexico.

Since there are people in need of medications in his district, Sánchez said, funds destined until now for his promotion will be used to meet those needs.

