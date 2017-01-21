Designers see market for light-duty truck

A new, made-in-Mexico light-duty electric truck was presented this week in Mexico City, the result of a joint effort by a university and private enterprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle can carry up to 1.5 tonnes and travel up to 100 kilometers at a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour before needing its battery recharged, which takes an hour.

Designed by engineers from the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) and the firm Vehículos Eléctricos Corporativos (VEC), the vehicle will have a price of about 500,000 pesos (US $23,000).

Its designers said that compared to similar vehicles with diesel engines, yearly maintenance costs of their product are less than 40%.

“Faculty members at UAM have had the goal of developing a Mexican electric vehicle since the 1990s,” said the director of the university’s basic sciences division.

“After performing the necessary studies, they found that urban cargo vehicles represented an area of opportunity, as these have set routes that never extend more than 80 kilometers,” explained Lourdes Delgado.

A representative from VEC explained that the vehicle’s batteries belong to the latest lithium-iron generation, which can last for more than 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Science, Technology and Innovation Secretary of the government of Mexico City was in attendance in the prototype’s presentation and signed a letter of intent with UAM and VEC to support the adoption of this type of vehicle in the country’s capital.

“The issue of electric vehicles is of major importance for Mexico City, because it is a fact that in the coming years the city’s vehicle fleet will have to be replaced with this technology,” said René Drucker Colin.

“Groups of users have already shown their interest, like taxi drivers, looking for electric alternatives . . . . For the time being, cargo vehicles represent the best area of opportunity,” he said.

Drucker also said that with the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and his aggression toward Mexico, it was time for Mexican innovators to contribute with solutions.

“Without science, countries cannot progress and will always be dependent on other parts of the world. There is something here of fundamental importance: these are vehicles made in Mexico, by Mexicans,” said the city government representative.

The chancellor of the Autonomous Metropolitan University said the electric vehicle represents a “noble” environmental contribution.

“If well implemented, this proposal offers a more promising future,” said Salvador Vega y León.

Source: Crónica (sp), Excélsior (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy