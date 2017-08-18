Differences emerge in trade negotiations

Neither Mexico nor Canada support changes to rules of origin in auto industry

Rules of origin in the automotive industry have emerged as the biggest sticking point among other differences between Mexico and the United States in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The United States is demanding higher U.S. content in auto manufacturing but Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said he doesn’t support the implementation of specific national rules of origin into a renegotiated NAFTA.

His position is shared by Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland.

In his opening statement, United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer said “Rules of origin, particularly on autos and auto parts, must require higher NAFTA content and substantial U.S. content. Country of origin should be verified, not deemed.”

However, automotive groups from all three countries are urging negotiators not to change rules of origin to avoid upsetting complex supply chains.

Industry sources say the U.S. also pushed for the establishment of a wage system in the manufacturing industry, an issue that had not previously been publicly raised by the U.S. government.

Both Mexico and Canada sought instead to formalize international wage mechanisms in the agreement such as those provided by the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The U.S. has also made it clear that it wants to restore what it perceives as an imbalance in the agreement with Lighthizer saying, “We need to assure that huge trade deficits do not continue.”

However, Mexican foreign trade undersecretary Juan Carlos Baker said, “I would strongly contest whether emphasizing trade deficits is the real metric for how our relationship should be measured” and both Mexico and Canada have argued that the deficit is due to a low U.S. domestic savings rate.

Another clash came on the issue of intellectual property. Mexico wants to grant eight years patent protection while the U.S. wants 12.

More differences are likely to arise tomorrow with talks scheduled on a dispute settlement system for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases. The U.S. wants to eliminate the system while Mexico and Canada want it maintained.

Mexico and the U.S. clashed earlier this year over subsidies and dumping in the sugar industry.

Guajardo played down any suggestion that NAFTA was wavering due to difficult issues or differences. He said that after two days of talks, progress has been made and that there are issues that have benefits for all parties.

Common ground has been found on not using currency manipulation to make markets more competitive and a desire to reduce Asian imports in the textile industry.

The first round of talks started in Washington on Wednesday and will run until Sunday. The second round is scheduled for Mexico in early September.

