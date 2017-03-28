Digging up bodies continues in Morelos

Authorities expected 35; the count is now up to 49

State government officials have exhumed more bodies buried by authorities in July 2014 in a mass grave in Jojutla, Morelos.

Government records documented that 35 bodies were interred at the site.

However, by Sunday morning 49 bodies had already been extracted from the grave. Several bags contained two bodies while one contained the remains of two adults and a baby. The identities of the exhumed bodies are currently unknown.

Just prior to calling an end to the workday on Saturday, a thin layer of plywood, which served as the base for the bodies, was lifted revealing yet more human remains beneath.

Authorities are unsure how many more bodies are in the grave and were to resume the exhumation work today.

State Attorney General Javier Pérez Durón stated that the higher than expected number of bodies found in the grave was due to “irregularities” committed by the officials who buried the bodies and he will seek to build a case against them.

Pérez Durón also indicated that files are not accurate and that “autopsies haven’t been performed on some bodies, some are still clothed and others are not accounted for.”

In May 2016, 118 bodies also clandestinely buried by authorities were exhumed from another mass grave in Tetelcingo, Morelos.

The aunt of Oscar Wenceslao, who was buried in the Tetelcingo grave, charged that atrocities have been committed. Amalia Hernández and her sister María, spokespersons for the families of victims, reproached authorities for their “inhumane” conduct.

The bodies exhumed in Jojutla were allegedly previously buried at a different site but the year, number of bodies and the exact site appear not to have been documented by the Attorney General’s office. Pérez Durón further stated that mayors might be called on to produce documents of burials that took place during their respective terms.

In the case of Tetelcingo, most of the people who were buried are believed to have been victims of organized crime.

In both Tetelcingo and Jojutla, the proceedings are being witnessed by people from around the country who have family members among the more than 30,000 who have disappeared during the last decade.

