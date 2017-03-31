Disaster relief items found in warehouse

Electoral crimes prosecutor suspects they were used to buy votes

Emergency relief supplies intended for victims of damage caused by heavy rains were found in a Torreón warehouse this week, presumably to be used to buy votes in Coahuila’s June elections.

A search by the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEPADE) — following up on information provided by the National Action Par — turned up 13,000 bedspreads, 1,500 home cleaning products, 300 prepackaged nonperishable food kits and over 6,000 personal hygiene products.

FEPADE investigators found the supplies had been delivered last September by Fonden, the natural disaster fund, to the municipal government under then-mayor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís.

The investigation found no record that the municipality had delivered any of the goods, suggesting that it had been making illegal use of resources delivered by the federation, allegedly for electoral or other unauthorized ends, the newspaper Milenio reported.

Ex-mayor Riquelme took a leave of absence in December to run for governor as the candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the party of current governor Rubén Moreira Valdés and President Enrique Peña Nieto.

FEPADE chief Santiago Nieto Castillo said his office’s investigations are impartial and that electoral crimes are prosecuted regardless of the political party or government institution accused of involvement.

He stressed the importance of prosecuting crimes where welfare and social program benefits for low-income citizens are offered in exchange for votes.

