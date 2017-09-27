Donors’ earthquake aid reaches US $37mn

Donors big and small, corporate and individual, government and institutional had pledged more than US $36.9 million for earthquake aid to Mexico as of yesterday, according to one calculation.

The total was calculated by the business newspaper El Economista, which warned that its list was not exhaustive. It also noted that the total represents 2.64% of a conservative calculation of what the total cost of recovery and rebuilding will be, some $1.4 billion.

Private sector donations have totaled $26 million, led by a $10-million commitment by financial services companies BBVA Bancomer and Grupo BBVA, $3 million from the Coca-Cola Company and $2.234 from Walmart México.

Others are Samsung $1.2 million; Google, Facebook, Apple Inc., AT&T, Home Depot, Altán Redes and Abbot $1 million; Scotiabank $558,000; Ford Motor Company $500,000; and Totalplay $277,535.

The list of individual donors is led by Lady Gaga with a $2-million contribution and Katy Perry and JK Rowling with $1 million each, although these figures could not be corroborated anywhere else.

Others are Cristiano Ronaldo $830,000, Grupo Pachuca $333,042, Grupo Maná $200,000, Miguel Layún and Javier Hernández $195,000, Sergio Pérez $168,000, and Salma Hayek, Ricky Martin and Shawn Mendes $100,000 each.

On the institutional and government side, UNICEF tops the list with a $4.6-million donation followed by China with $1 million, the Inter-American Development Bank with $400,000, the Vatican $150,000, the Mexican community in London $12,000 and Mexicans in Brussels $5,800.

Missing from the El Economista list are the Walt Disney Company, which pledged $500,000 for humanitarian relief and the Canadian province of Ontario, which will donate $81,000.

“As our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Mexico, we are once again overwhelmed by the resiliency and unity shown in response to a natural disaster,” said Claudio Chiaromonte, executive vice-president and managing director of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

Source: El Economista (sp), Tribuna (sp)