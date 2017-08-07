Dove festival helps launch hunting season

Hunting tourism was given a boost in Tamaulipas when the governor officiated at the inauguration of the first annual white-winged dove festival, held on the weekend in Ciudad Victoria.

Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca said the event is part of a broader strategy designed to reactivate sustainable hunting tourism, overseen and regulated by state agencies.

The state estimates that hundreds of hunters from other states of Mexico and the United States will visit Tamaulipas for the white-winged dove (Zenaida asiatica) hunting season, which runs from mid-August to mid-October.

The sport is seen as an important source of revenue for the municipalities where the game bird nests, namely Casas, Güemez, Jiménez, Padilla, San Carlos, San Fernando, Soto La Marina, Victoria and Abasolo.

The García administration expects to issue 1,800 hunting permits for close to US $2,000 each.

Hunting tourism was big in Tamaulipas until violence erupted after the war on drugs was ramped up in 2006. Until 2010, there were about 20 lodges in the state catering to hunters. Nineteen closed, literally overnight, due to the flare-up in violence, according to the newsletter The Hunting Report last year.

With drug gang violence in mind, Governor García said the federal and state police will collaborate to guarantee the safe transit of visitors and residents on highways while the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) will join the security effort at wetlands and sportsfishing locations.

“. . . I reaffirm the commitment I’ve made with all of you, families, hunting and fishing ranches and clubs. I’ve instructed my secretariats to work hand in hand to promote this industry that in the past represented an important source of revenue,” said the governor.

García also asserted that his administration and the state Secretariat of Sustainable Development and Environment will not neglect the conservation of the flora and fauna of Tamaulipas.

Source: El Universal (sp), The Hunting Report (en)