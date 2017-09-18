Driver killed in race against freight train

Three passenger injured after vehicle flung 10 meters by the impact

Racing against a freight train proved fatal for a driver yesterday in the Jalisco municipality of El Salto.

The driver of a Ford Explorer attempted to beat the train at a level crossing in the community of El Terrero.

The vehicle was thrown almost 10 meters off the road on impact with the locomotive. Three passengers were injured, one of them seriously. The driver was killed instantly, local authorities said.

Witnesses said the truck went into the oncoming lane to race past several other vehicles that had stopped to wait for the train to pass. The train blew its whistle in warning but to no avail.

Neighbors said signal lights at the crossing don’t work despite upgrades to crossings by the federal Communications and Transportation Secretariat in 2015.

There were 27 collisions between motor vehicles and trains in Jalisco in the first three months of the year, authorities said.

Source: Publimetro (sp)