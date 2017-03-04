The offending pornographic billboard. The offending pornographic billboard.
News

Drivers slow for porn on electronic billboard

Mexico City billboard hacked, says advertising company

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, March 4, 2017

An electronic billboard drew lots of attention from motorists on Mexico City’s Periférico Sur yesterday when it began broadcasting pornographic videos.

The billboard’s owner, advertising company Grupo Carteleras, said on its Twitter account late yesterday afternoon that its system had been hacked and apologized for the incident.

Motorists, however, appeared to be enjoying the show, slowing down to watch the billboard as they cruised along the Periférico’s upper level at San Antonio, capturing the erotic scenes on their phones and posting them to social media.

In one scene a naked woman is seen enjoying the effects of a vibrator.

Mexico City authorities urged the billboard’s owner to reinforce security measures to avoid a repeat show on any of the city’s billboards, warning that such broadcasts were illegal.

Despite the distraction, there were no accidents, reported the newspaper Excélsior.

Yesterday wasn’t the first time a billboard was hacked. A similar incident took place February 8.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)

