Drug lord’s mother exchanged in trade

A drug lord’s mother was released yesterday in exchange for freeing a kidnapped businessman but it was government intermediaries that brokered the trade, not the good graces of a cartel boss, said the governor of Guerrero yesterday evening.

Héctor Astudillo also made it clear that the release of Isauro de la Paz Duque of Valle de Luz had not been negotiated nor had a payment been made.

De la Paz Duque was abducted Sunday by Los Tequileros, a crime gang that operates in the region, triggering the formation of a community self-defense group in the town, located in the municipality of San Miguel Totolapan.

Citizens took up arms and quickly nabbed nearly two dozen suspected collaborators of the gang, along with María Félix de Almonte, mother of the gang’s leader.

She was recorded yesterday in a video asking her son to release the kidnapped businessman.

Astudillo told Milenio Televisión that a joint operation by federal and state security forces succeeded in obtaining de la Paz Duque’s freedom.

He also disputed a claim made the man’s sister that there was no police presence in the area. The governor said the Army and federal and state police provide security.

“Of course there are police, that’s why they freed him [de la Paz Duque]. They didn’t free him because they were being gracious.”

Calling for calm among residents, Astudillo conceded that San Miguel Totolapan is living through a period of crisis and said he would do everything he could to resolve it.

Source: Milenio (sp)