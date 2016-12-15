Freed: the kidnap victim, right, and the drug lord's mother Freed: the kidnap victim, right, and the drug lord's mother. milenio
Drug lord’s mother exchanged in trade

Government intermediaries brokered agreement, says governor

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, December 15, 2016

A drug lord’s mother was released yesterday in exchange for freeing a kidnapped businessman but it was government intermediaries that brokered the trade, not the good graces of a cartel boss, said the governor of Guerrero yesterday evening.

Héctor Astudillo also made it clear that the release of Isauro de la Paz Duque of Valle de Luz had not been negotiated nor had a payment been made.

De la Paz Duque was abducted Sunday by Los Tequileros, a crime gang that operates in the region, triggering the formation of a community self-defense group in the town, located in the municipality of San Miguel Totolapan.

Citizens took up arms and quickly nabbed nearly two dozen suspected collaborators of the gang, along with María Félix de Almonte, mother of the gang’s leader.

She was recorded yesterday in a video asking her son to release the kidnapped businessman.

Astudillo told Milenio Televisión that a joint operation by federal and state security forces succeeded in obtaining de la Paz Duque’s freedom.

He also disputed a claim made the man’s sister that there was no police presence in the area. The governor said the Army and federal and state police provide security.

“Of course there are police, that’s why they freed him [de la Paz Duque]. They didn’t free him because they were being gracious.”

Calling for calm among residents, Astudillo conceded that San Miguel Totolapan is living through a period of crisis and said he would do everything he could to resolve it.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Güerito

    No, Governor, the businessman was freed because local armed citizens grabbed the narco’s mother.

    If they had not taken the narco’s mama, the kidnapped businessman would most likely now be dead.

  • Epazote

    I agree with Guerito on this topic. The violence that has existed in this part of the world since long
    before it came into the cross-hairs of mainstream media will only be
    resolved by the people themselves taking responsibility for themselves
    in accordance with rule of law. Sadly, the retaliation will only just begin. I do not hold out much hope
    for the survival of this family unless they flee, all the same it is an important move.

  • K. Chris C.

    Seems these people are realizing what many others should: Liberty is a demand. Tyranny is submission.

    Tyranny is the lack of accountability and submission to it. It is up to us, the people, to demand, or impose accountability, and not submit to it, them, instead.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • K. Chris C.

    It is said, indoctrinated, that “violence solves nothing.” That is incorrect, and the refuge of tyrants. It is the non-emotional and creative application of violence that can, and does, solve, stop, tyranny.

    The application of thoughtful retribution versus emotional driven revenge, or worse, submission to tyranny.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • SickofLiberalbs9999

    Maybe this little transaction should be the new model for Mexico going forward.

