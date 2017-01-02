Drunk pilot removed from Sunwing flight

Passengers in Cancún learned through social media why their flight was delayed

Hopping on a plane from Calgary, Alberta, to Cancún, Mexico, in the dark of winter can mean letting your hair down and having a few drinks to get ready for a holiday on the beach.

On Saturday, a pilot thought so too.

The captain of Sunwing Airlines flight WG595 was removed from the plane at the Calgary airport and charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and while having a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08%.

Miroslav Gronych, 37, was taken off the plane after his co-pilot found him unconscious in the cockpit. He was later tested with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the 0.08 limit.

The flight’s 99 passengers were delayed several hours while Sunwing located a substitute pilot.

Travelers at the Cancún end spent several hours themselves waiting for their flight back to Canada. Those passengers were not given any reason for the delay, but they found out before long thanks to social media posts revealing the truth.

“We were on Flight 596 coming back on the same plane in Cancún and then everybody figured it out,” said Norm Mack, who was waiting to return home to Saskatchewan. “That’s why we’re sitting? Because we have a drunk pilot?”

A passenger who had been leaving Calgary said they were told by the airline that the pilot had the flu, but then they saw police board the aircraft and heard the word “impairment.”

After finally leaving Calgary, the relief pilot had to abort a landing in Regina due to rough weather. The plane landed successfully on the second attempt, but passengers were left wondering what might have happened had the drunk pilot been in charge.

“Personally, I think that pilot should be charged with 105 attempted murders,” said a passenger.

Sunwing Airlines apologized later in a statement.

“We are very apologetic for any upset that this has caused and would like to assure our customers that safety remains our utmost priority.”

Source: National Post (en)

