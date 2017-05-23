Duarte associate jailed for corruption

Gina Domínguez was the official spokeswoman for the Veracruz government

The official spokeswoman of the government of Veracruz between 2010 and 2014 was arrested Saturday on suspicion of embezzling more than 4 billion pesos (US $215 million at today’s exchange rate).

Gina Domínguez Colío, a close collaborator of former governor Javier Duarte de Ochoa, has also been accused abuse of power and breach of legal duty.

Her influence over Duarte during her stint as government spokeswoman earned her the moniker “vice-governor.”

She dealt with media organizations with a firm hand and strictly controlled the flow of information. At the same time, she signed advantageous advertising agreements with local and national media companies.

She later moved to the governor’s office where she remained one of the most powerful and influential characters in the state government.

Domínguez is suspected of working with another former government spokesman, Alberto Silva, to create a network of ghost companies that were paid just over 4 billion pesos for services that presumably were never rendered.

At the end of the Duarte administration, Domínguez opened several cafeterias and has been identified as the owner of a local firm that received 17 million pesos in state funds during her time as spokeswoman.

Early Sunday morning a state judge ordered she be held in preventive custody for one year as she represented a flight risk.

Domínguez, a prominent member of the governing Institutional revolutionary Party (PRI), has been interned in the Pacho Viejo state penitentiary, where the preliminary procedures of her trial will continue next Friday.

She was arrested as she was leaving a party event being held for the PRI candidate for mayor of Xalapa.

Source: El Universal (sp), Animal Político (sp)