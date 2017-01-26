Interpol page containing details about Duarte. Interpol page containing details about Duarte.
Duarte now subject of search by Interpol

Former Veracruz governor is now sought in more than 190 countries

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, January 26, 2017

The former governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte Ochoa, is now the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, allowing him to be sought in more than 190 countries.

The federal Attorney General’s office said last October it had requested such a notice. This week, the information concerning Duarte, wanted for organized crime and money laundering, appeared on the Interpol website.

Duarte disappeared in October after a growing number of accusations of corruption were made against him. On October 18, a federal judge issued an arrest order.

But his whereabouts have been unknown since October 12 when he took a leave of absence from the governor’s office “to confront the charges against him.”

The Attorney General has offered a 15-million-peso reward for information leading to his arrest.

Source: Reforma (sp)

