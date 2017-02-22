“Duarte’s ‘evaporation:’ is search a sham?”

The discovery of personal documents belonging to Karime Macías, wife of former Veracruz governor Javier Duarte, has prompted opposition Senators to ask why the fugitive ex-governor has not yet been found, and suggest that perhaps the search is a sham.

“What’s happening in Veracruz is a tragedy, and a reflection of the federal government’s incompetence,” pronounced the coordinator of National Action Party (PAN) Senators.

“It looks like Mr. Duarte is more skilled than [Joaquín] “El Chapo” Guzmán; it’s incredible that they are unable to capture him,” said Fernando Herrera, observing that public perception — that the search for Duarte is being faked — might be true. “It’s as if he evaporated.”

The opposition Senator said the discovery of the Córdoba warehouse and Macías’ notebooks are an example of what has been going on in Veracruz and the “deplorable inheritance” left by the Duarte administration.

Miguel Barbosa, coordinator of Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) Senators, expressed similar sentiments.

“I believe that the decision to not find him is political, as simple as that. Duarte has not been found for reasons of political strategy,” he told the newspaper Reforma.

“The impact on the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) [from which Duarte was expelled after reports surfaced of corruption scandals] when Duarte is found is going to be strong, very strong.”

With regard to the Córdoba warehouse, Barbosa urged that the evidence be carefully assessed and that the authenticity of the documents must be confirmed, suggesting that perhaps the find amounts to a set-up.

Instead of falling for “finger-pointing logic,” Barbosa proposed caution because everything could be a “farce, a show set up by [Veracruz governor] Miguel Ángel Yunes.”

Duarte is wanted on corruption charges, but he disappeared last October. He is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, meaning the search has been expanded around the world.