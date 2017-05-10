Duarte’s wife’s name comes off a hospital

An advantage of being governor of a Mexican state, beyond the opportunities to embezzle billions of pesos, is being able to name public buildings, streets, avenues and neighborhoods after your spouse.

It was an advantage that Javier Duarte used during this term as governor of Veracruz. But now that his name has been disgraced by charges of embezzling billions of pesos, that of his wife is no longer being held in high regard either.

This morning, citizens of Villa Allende, Coatzacoalcos, removed the name of Duarte’s wife, Karime Macías Tubilla, from the local hospital.

Ironically, the facility that was opened in 2012 has operated with a shortage of doctors and medications, reported the news website 60 Minutos today, and some equipment that cannot be used.

An X-ray machine has sat in the hospital gathering dust for four years, rendered inoperable by a supplier who had not been paid.

The Clínica-Hospital Dra. Karime Macías Tubilla is not likely to be the only public building to get a name change.

Staff at a shelter for pregnant woman located within the Pedro Coronel hospital in Las Choapas have asked that Macías’ name be removed from it, and that the honor be given to someone who has earned it, said administrator Hiram Vela Bravo.

“With all respect to the wife of the ex-governor, I don’t believe she even knows of Las Choapas.” Neither she nor her husband attended the institution’s opening.

Meanwhile, Macías is being investigated along with her husband in connection with the embezzlement of public funds, including the diversion by her of money intended for DIF, the family services agency, over which she presided.

However, when the ex-governor was arrested April 15 in Guatemala, his wife was allowed to go free.

She and her family flew soon after to London, England, via Colombia, according to the newspaper Reforma.

Macías was accompanied by her three sons, her mother and her sister and brother-in-law and their two children.

