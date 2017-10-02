Dump sites authorized for earthquake debris

What do you do with many thousands of tonnes of earthquake rubble? In the case of the debris produced by the September 19 earthquake in central Mexico, you ship it to one of 54 officially approved dumps located in three states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have signed agreements to approve nine special dumping sites in Morelos, 15 in Puebla and 31 in México state. It will be 21 dumps in the latter that will take all the debris from Mexico City, arguably where most of the infrastructural damage occurred.

The federal Secretariat of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the federal Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) last week signed an agreement with the administrations of the three states to ensure that all the waste from damaged buildings will be deposited in official dumps, minimizing effects on public health and the environment.

The agreement is also intended to ensure the efficient use of resources from the federal natural disaster relief fund, Fonden, some of which will be allocated for debris removal.

The creation of officially sanctioned dumps for earthquake waste marks a significant difference between the September 19 quake and the big one in 1985.

Thirty-two years ago, rubble was disposed of in whatever clearing or ravine was at hand, with little to no attention paid to the fact that areas such as watersheds might be affected, or those subject to flooding.

Semarnat has advised that the rubble can be used as construction material in public works projects such as sidewalks, landfills and roads.

Exactly how much rubble there is from the 7.1-magnitude is still being determined by a census of damaged buildings that is still under way.

Source: Milenio (sp)