Earthquake also left cultural damage

Not only were homes and public infrastructure in Oaxaca and Chiapas damaged by last Thursday’s earthquake but buildings and sites of historical and archaeological value as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal Culture Secretariat said among the worst affected were Catholic churches in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region of Oaxaca. In the city of Oaxaca, the Macedonio Alcalá theater, the ex-convent of Santo Domingo and the Cathedral of Oaxaca also sustained damages.

The building with the worst damage was probably the municipal palace in Juchitán, built in 1860. Military authorities have advised that the entire building should be demolished due to structural damage, but local officials are awaiting further inspection.

Also in Juchitán, the church of San Vicente Ferrer, built in the 17th century, has been reported severely damaged.

In Chiapas, the Regional, Altos de Chiapas and Soconusco Archaeological museums were damaged well as the Iglesia Vieja archaeological zone and historic buildings in the municipalities of San Cristóbal de las Casas and Chiapa de Corzo.

In the latter town, the condition of the fountain in the town square is a serious concern among residents. Known as La Pila, the fountain was built in 1562 but sustained structural damage on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The church of San Lorenzo in the town of Zinacantán may be a write-off, according to the mayor, but if not repairs could cost as much as 25 million pesos.

In Veracruz, minor damage was reported in the Tuxteco Museum, while the archaeological zone of Malpasito, in the Tabasco municipality of Huimanguillo, was also affected.

Some damage was reported in the Hidalgo state ex-convents of Tepeapulco and Epazoyucan and the archaeological zone of Xihungo. The Tecoaque Archaeological Site Museum in the state of Tlaxcala also reported damages, though minimal.

Source: El Universal (sp), Excélsior (sp), NVI Noticias (sp)