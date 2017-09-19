Earthquake death toll is 50 in three states

29 buildings have collapsed in Mexico City, where rescuers look for victims in the debris

More than 50 people have been reported dead following today’s earthquakes in Morelos and Puebla, and the death toll may well rise further as rescue workers and volunteers scramble to free victims trapped in the rubble of fallen buildings.

In Morelos, 42 people are dead following the simultaneous 7.1 and 6.8-magnitude quakes, said Governor Graco Ramírez, while severe damages have been reported in the municipalities of Cuernavaca, Tepoztlán, Yautepec, Juitepec, Tetecala, Tlayacapan and Jojutla.

In Mexico City the death toll was four at 4:09pm, and 29 buildings were reported to have collapsed.

Five deaths have been reported in the state of México.

Rescue operations are also focusing on schools where many students are believed to have been trapped.

A plea was issued on social media at 3:48 for help digging out the rubble of a school in Villa Coapa.

One of the worst hit areas appears to be the Cuauhtémoc borough where borough chief Ricardo Monreal has requested it be declared a disaster area following the collapse of the Monumento a la Madre, eight buildings in Tepito and the historic center and four more in Condesa.

Lines 4, 5 and 12 of the Metro system are not operating due to the lack of electrical power.

There has also been damage to the Mexico City-Acapulco highway in the stretch between Chilpancingo and Cuernavaca.

Epicenter of the 7.1 earthquake was 12 kilometers southeast of Axochiapan, Morelos, while that of the 6.8 quake was seven kilometers southwest of Chiautla de Tapia, Puebla.

Operations have been suspended at the Mexico City airport until inspections of the infrastructure have been completed.

