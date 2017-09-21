Earthquake toll 251; rescue work continues

57 people have been rescued from fallen buildings in Mexico City

There are now 251 people confirmed dead after Tuesday’s earthquake, the national Civil Protection office said today, and another 200 people are missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 115 deaths in Mexico City, 73 in Morelos, 44 in Puebla, 13 in México state, five in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

Health authorities said that as of yesterday afternoon, medical personnel had attended to 1,819 people who suffered injuries in the 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

Rescue efforts to locate victims in the rubble of fallen buildings continued through the night, hampered but not deterred by rain. In Mexico City, those efforts have saved at least 57 lives.

Among them were 11 children at the Enrique Rébsamen school in Tlalpan, where rescue workers have been frantically trying to free a 12-year-old girl with whom contact had been made.

Named Frida, she was seen by workers yesterday but they have not been able to get to her.

“There’s a girl alive in there, we’re pretty sure of that, but we still don’t know how to get to her,” Navy Admiral José Luis Vergara told Televisa.

At least 21 children and four adults were killed when part of the school collapsed.

Thirty-eight buildings are now confirmed to have fallen in the city and 500 more were damaged.

Temporary shelters have been set up at 46 locations in Mexico City, 76 in Morelos, four in Guerrero and three in Puebla.

The Federal Electricity Commission said at 9:00pm yesterday that service had been restored to 4.63 million homes and businesses, representing 95% of those who lost power due to the earthquake.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)

Removing rubble at Enrique Rébsamen school.

A factory that collapsed in Mexico City.

Damaged building in Condesa.

