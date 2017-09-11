Efforts under way to aid earthquake victims

Over 2 million people have been affected by Thursday's quake

As donations are being gathered by various organizations and individuals to assist the victims of last Thursday’s earthquake in southern Mexico the government has announced it will withhold further aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was unclear how much aid Mexico sent but the Foreign Affairs Secretariat said today that it was suspending shipments due to domestic needs caused by the earthquake and Hurricane Katia, which struck Veracruz on Saturday.

Authorities estimate that at least 2.3 million people have been affected by the earthquake, which claimed 96 lives, according to the latest figures. The government of Chiapas says 40,000 homes have been damaged; in Oaxaca the number is 12,000.

The national office of the DIF family services agency says earthquake victims in Oaxaca and Chiapas need goods such as blankets and bedding, clothing and shoes, food products including tuna, beans, sardines, powdered milk, water, cereal, biscuits, instant coffee and health care items such as soap, sanitary towels, tooth brushes and toothpaste.

The Red Cross said yesterday it had shipped more than 40,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the two states most affected by the 8.2-magnitude quake.

The organization has sent 250 paramedics and 500 volunteers to deliver supplies, joining 1,500 volunteers already working in Oaxaca.

Mexico City has also joined donors by sending 32.5 tonnes of supplies donated by citizens at the donation center installed in the zócalo, a shipment sent with support from the Federal Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the weekend, the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) announced a US $200,000 donation to aid earthquake victims and the allocation of loan funds to Mexico of up to $100 million to rebuild infrastructure.

Here are some locations that are taking donations.

Mexico City

Fundación Milenio, Avenida Morelos 16, between Balderas and Bucareli

UNAM: Estadio Olímpico 9:00am till 5:00pm.

Home of Natalia Toledo, Avenida Mazatlán #5, entry S, apartment 2, corner of Juan de la Barrera in Condesa.

El Centro Cultural Macario Matus, Edificio Guanajuato, in front of Jardín Santiago, in Tlatelolco.

Avenida Coyoacán #939, Colonia del Valle in Benito Juárez, between Ángel Urraza and Matías Romero.

Calle Dr. Atl #196, in Santa María la Ribera, 2:30pm until 10:00pm.

Calle Guanábana #201, interior C, Nueva Santa María in Azcapotzalco.

Zócalo, Centro Histórico.

Calle Montes Urales #800, Lomas de Virreyes in Miguel Hidalgo.

Almacenes #74, in Tlatelolco, Guanajuato building, Cuauhtémoc.

Calle Lago Wetter, corner of Lago Ginebra, Miguel Hidalgo.

Various campuses of Monterrey Tec.

Oaxaca

DIF volunteers’ offices, Avenida Juárez #914, in Centro.

Oaxaca Congress, Calle 14 Oriente #1, San Raymundo Jalpan.

DIF of Oaxaca, Calle Vicente Guerrero #114, Miguel Alemán.

Gimnasio Flores Magón, Calle Derechos Humanos, corner of Privada de Brasil, América Sur.

El Universal newspaper, Calle Dalias #1010, corner of Avenida Fuerza Aérea Mexicana, Reforma.

Chiapas

Any state or municipal DIF office.

Puebla

Calle 25 Sur #905, La Paz, Puebla.

Red Cross

Donations of personal and home hygiene products are accepted at offices in Polanco, Toluca, Oaxaca and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, as well as Walmart, Superama and Supercenter stores. Cash donations can be made to account #0404040406 at BBVA Bancomer.

Starbucks

Donations accepted at any Starbucks café: non-perishable foods, bottled water, personal hygiene products, clothing, blankets.

Cash donations

Banorte, 066 900 6667

Citibanamex and Alfredo Harp Helú Foundation 1×1 campaign, in which donations will be matched peso for peso. Account 23, branch 100 in the name of Fomento Social Banamex. Clabe for electronic transfers is 002 180 010 000 000 235.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp), Infobae (sp)