‘El Big Papa’ arrested for charges in Texas

Nazario Cavazos believed to be senior figure in Gulf Cartel

Federal authorities have arrested a high-ranking member of the Gulf Cartel who is wanted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Attorney General’s office said Nazario Cavazos de Luna, known also as “El Big Papa,” was apprehended without incident in Mexico City under an international arrest warrant.

Believed to the financial operator of the Gulf Cartel, Cavazos is wanted by a court in Texas for criminal association, money laundering and possession of firearms.

The DEA’s investigation into Cavazos dates back to 2012, and several of his associates have been apprehended since.

One of those has testified against him.

Mexican authorities had been tailing Cavazos for some time. A failed arrest operation at one of Cavazos’ properties in the Bustamante municipality of Nuevo León had triggered the alleged drug smuggler’s flight to the country’s capital.

Cavazos now awaits the resolution of extradition hearings.

Source: Reforma (sp), Vanguardia (sp)