El Chapo hearing to be conducted by video

But a Homeland Security agent is confident Guzmán will dig no tunnels

“’I assure you no tunnel will be built leading to the bathroom,” said a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent this week in reference to the jail holding ex-drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it appears that a federal judge is taking no chances.

The former boss of the Sinaloa Cartel, who was extradited last week from Mexico to face narcotics and other charges, was scheduled to appear in court February 3. But in order to “minimize disruption from physical transportation,” in the judge’s words, the hearing will be conducted via a video link.

The courthouse, located in Brooklyn, is three kilometers from New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Guzmán is being held.

The longtime cartel boss, now facing 17 firearms, drug trafficking and conspiracy charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty, has escaped twice from Mexican prisons, the latest in July 2015 through a 1,500-meter tunnel.

A Colombian citizen who escaped from Guzmán’s New York jail in 1960 has never been caught.

Source: AFP (en)