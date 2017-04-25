Embezzling proceeds bought US real estate

US going after properties purchased by ex-governor of Aguascalientes

A former governor of Aguascalientes was sentenced in January and again this month on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday it was revealed in a Texas court where Luis Armando Reynoso Femat spent money he stole.

Previously sealed court documents filed in federal court in San Antonio allege that Reynoso transferred US $5.5 million in stolen money to the U.S. during the time he was governor, between 2004 and 2010. Most of the money was used to purchase real estate, according to a report by the San Antonio Express-News.

Federal prosecutors filed an asset forfeiture lawsuit in 2014 against four houses, two empty lots and a commercial property that the former governor allegedly purchased through nominees. Those allegations were sealed until last week.

“Beginning in 2008, Reynoso and his son, Reynoso López, conspired together, and with others, to divert monies illegally derived from the Mexican state of Aguascalientes through financial institutions in Mexico, to bank accounts they established in the U.S.,” the lawsuit alleges.

Neither has been charged in the U.S. and prosecutors have closed their investigation into the ex-governor, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit repeats charges made by Mexican prosecutors that Reynoso stole millions of pesos through an unfulfilled contract for medical equipment and the sale of state-owned real estate.

Reynat was sentenced in January to six years in jail but won’t serve any of that time, having been provided with an amparo, or protection from incarceration. However, he was ordered to reimburse the state by forfeiting bail of 12 million pesos and pay restitution amounting to the difference between the bail amount and the value of the medical equipment, which was 13.8 million pesos.

He was back in court earlier this month and sentenced to two years and 10 months for having sold state-owned real estate that cost 72 million pesos for just 54 million to a private company. Reynoso was ordered to reimburse the state with the difference.

In May 2014, he accepted responsibility for the crime, for which he received the minimum jail time.

But his lawyer has appealed the sentence, so Reynoso remains free. Meanwhile, another amparo will be sought on the basis that the prosecution process was allegedly flawed on constitutional grounds.

Source: San Antonio Express-News (en), La Jornada Aguascalientes (sp)