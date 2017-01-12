EPN on US relations: ‘We have differences’

'Of course' Mexico won't pay for border wall, says president, in reply to Donald Trump

There will be a full and open negotiation of the relationship between Mexico and the United States, but paying for Donald Trump’s border wall is not going to happen, said President Enrique Peña Nieto yesterday.

“Of course” Mexico will not pay, the president said during a speech in Mexico City to the country’s diplomatic corps, where he predicted there would be a negotiation of the entire relationship between the two countries.

The president was speaking in response to statements made by the U.S. president-elect during a press conference yesterday, at which Trump repeated his intention to construct a wall on the Mexican border and make Mexico pay for it.

Peña Nieto said it was evident that “we have some differences with the incoming government of the United States” but Mexico was going to work toward establishing a good relationship.

However, basic principles such as Mexico’s sovereignty, the national interest and the protection of compatriots in the U.S. were not negotiable, he said.

Another key issue was protecting the flow of more than US $24 billion a year in remittances from the U.S., Peña Nieto said.

What will be on the table are “issues that define our bilateral relationship, including security, migration and trade.”

He said Mexico will also invest in a more secure border but declared that the U.S. government shared responsibility for migrants trying to enter the U.S., and should be working to stop the southward movement into Mexico of weapons and illicit funds.

Peña Nieto also touched on the topic of U.S. manufacturers investing in Mexico, an issue that Trump raised yesterday, predicting that factories would be built in the U.S. rather than other countries.

“We reject any attempt to influence corporate investment decisions on the basis of fear or threats.”

Peña Nieto said the federal government currently faces two big challenges: the increase in the price of gasoline and a new stage in the bilateral relationship with the U.S.

With regard to the second, Mexico will work toward having a good relationship with the U.S. and its president, and one that is good for Mexico, he said.

Source: Reuters (en), Milenio (sp)

