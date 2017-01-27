Trump's last tweet before this morning's phone call. Trump's last tweet before this morning's phone call.
EPN, Trump agree to button up over wall

Leaders agree during phone call not to speak publicly about controversial issue

Friday, January 27, 2017

An hour-long telephone call this morning has put a stop to the war of words over who is going to pay for a wall on the Mexico-United States border and thawed Mexico-U.S. relations after they chilled drastically in the last three days.

President Enrique Peña Nieto and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed today they would no longer speak publicly about the controversial wall and instead resolve their differences through comprehensive discussions.

In a statement released following their telephone discussion, Peña Nieto’s office said both leaders “recognized their clear and very public differences over the sensitive issue, and agreed to resolve these differences as part of a comprehensive discussion of all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

“The presidents also agreed that for now they would not speak publicly about the issue.”

The conversation was arranged by the leaders’ staff, who were instructed to continue discussions regarding the relationship between Mexico and the U.S.

“The presidents had a constructive and productive conversation around the bilateral relationship . . . including the matter of the United States’ trade deficit with Mexico, the importance of the friendship between our nations and the need . . . to work together to stop the traffic in drugs and the movement of illegal arms.”

The rift that already existed between the two countries widened on Wednesday after Trump signed an order to authorize the construction of the wall, one of his key election campaign promises.

Peña Nieto, under pressure to cancel a summit meeting scheduled for next week, replied by repeating once again that Mexico would not pay for the border wall. Trump replied on Twitter that perhaps the summit should be cancelled if Mexico wouldn’t pay.

Mexico’s president called off the meeting yesterday, prompting another tweet from Trump this morning.

“Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!” he wrote.

Just when it looked as if things would continue to worsen, an hour of dialogue saved the day.

Mexico News Daily

Mexico News Daily
