Ex-associate of Duarte jailed for two years

Another associate of the ex-governor of Veracruz — a woman presumed to be his former girlfriend — is in custody and facing corruption charges.

Dominga Xóchitl Tress Rodríguez was arrested yesterday in Puerto Vallarta on a warrant for illicit enrichment. At a court appearance today in Veracruz, she was ordered jailed for two years under preventative custody before going to trial.

Tress, 29, was appointed by Javier Duarte to head the Institute of Educational Spaces, an agency responsible for the state’s physical education infrastructure, in 2014.

Her name surfaced last week in evidence in the corruption case against Duarte that recalled him giving an “urgent” order to use public funds to purchase a Land Rover and an apartment in Mexico City for her.

The evidence also revealed that Tress and Duarte were in a relationship.

Tress has been charged in connection with the purchase of an apartment in Puerto Vallarta and three houses in Boca del Río, Veracruz, which were presumably beyond her financial means.

For a while she had a reputation for social media posts in which she posed in sportswear or appeared in topless selfies.

She was married to Gregorio Barradas, a National Action Party federal Deputy and then mayor of Rodríguez Clara, in Veracruz, until he was assassinated in 2010.

Duarte’s wife, Karime Macías Tubilla, remains free although she has been accused of playing a major role in her husband’s alleged embezzlement. She is believed to be in France.

