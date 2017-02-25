Trump and Fox: the latter is an irritant. Trump and Fox: the latter is an irritant.
Ex-Canadian PM says ‘get Fox under control’

Brian Mulroney said to have warned Mexicans that Fox is a major irritant for Trump

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, February 25, 2017

Get Vicente Fox under control because he’s a major irritant for Donald Trump, a former Canadian prime minister is reported to have told Mexican officials this week.

Brian Mulroney, prime minister between 1984 and 1993, offered that advice to members of a Mexican delegation attending a forum in Toronto on the “new North America,” according to journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, who said his information came from federal government sources.

Mulroney and the United States president have become friends since the former purchased a retirement property in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago development in Florida, he wrote.

But Trump and Fox, president of Mexico between 2000 and 2006, are not so friendly.

Fox has used social media extensively to ridicule, insult, mock and criticize the U.S. president since the start of his election campaign, and has done the same on some U.S. television shows, where he has become a popular guest.

Their ratings, apparently, have done well from such appearances.

One of Fox’s most famous comments was made in a live interview on television: “I’m not going to pay for that fucking wall!” Trump countered with a tweet to demand an apology, but none was given.

And Fox continued to repeat the statement, which became a trending Twitter hashtag as #FuckingWall.

Among Fox’s famous tweets:

“I understood Hitler, I understood Napoleon, I understand a lot of very violent ones. This one [in reference to Trump] I don’t understand.”

“Trump you came to Mexico derailed government and President Peño..you lied and betrayed Pena. We need a WALL so you don’t come back.”

“Trump nobody except you & us tax payers will pay for the useless focking wall.”

Interviewed on CNBC last month, Fox called Trump “a child,” and followed that up by labeling him “a wild animal” in an interview with Canadian broadcaster CBC.

After this week’s Mexico visit by the U.S. Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security, Fox took to Twitter to compliment President Enrique Peña Nieto and his cabinet for demonstrating Mexico’s “character and strength,” forcing Rex Tillerson and John Kelly to return home with “their tails between their legs.”

In another tweet he wrote: “Well done by our authorities. Firm and efective. We are domesticating the beast. The envoys of the emperor the wolf, in MX behave like sheep.”

Source: Televisa (sp), CBC News (en)

  • robert w

    Mulroney was a disgrace as a Prime Minister and as corrupt as they come. Sorry Mexico we Canadians have no control over his arrogant ego. Hopefully we will have a prime minister someday that will stand up to Gringo bullies like Trump.

    • BUCEPHALUS

      You may have one right now. Love how he looked at Trump’s handshake as some stupid joke. As for Fox, he should continue being the thorn in Cheetolini’s paw! Maybe Vlad can have a face to face with Fox and ask him not to meddle with his puppet.

    • Happygirl

      You are sooooo right about former prime minister Brian Mulroney…remember when he won a 2.1 million defamation lawsuit against the Canadian government/taxpayers and later it emerged that he had met three times with Mr. Schreiber in hotel rooms and accepted at least $225,000 in cash from the German-born hustler. I don’t think he ever paid it back. He loves Trump because of the $$$$, he can not and should not be trusted…he is an arrogant, corrupt old man. Kissing up to and singing the praises of his old pal Trump.

