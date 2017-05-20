Ex-Coahuila governor files defamation suits

Coahuila ex-governor Humberto Moreira has filed defamation suits over news stories revealing that family members had had offshore bank accounts with balances totaling US $62 million.

Moreira claims that the documents reported to be bank statements for accounts held by his wife and sister-in-law in Monaco and the Cayman Islands were fake.

He has filed for defamation, libel and damages against the national newspaper Reforma, the Coahuila newspaper Vanguardia and José Guillermo Anaya Llamas, National Action Party (PAN) candidate for governor of Coahuila.

Moreira said neither he nor his family have bank accounts in the two locations cited.

Published on Tuesday, the stories came out of an investigation by Reforma and claimed that the money had been held in the accounts between 2013 and 2016.

It said the documents indicating the status of the accounts came from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a U.S. Treasury Department agency that oversees financial institutions to prevent fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes.

Moreira said in a statement released yesterday that he has also called on the federal Attorney General to investigate the veracity of the documents.

In a video posted on Thursday to his website he backed up his claims that the documents were false by pointing out that his wife’s had been spelled incorrectly and that the SWIFT codes, used to identify banks and financial institutions, were also incorrect.

The PAN politician was included in the suit because he held a press conference in which he called on authorities to investigate the allegations.

Accusations of corruption have swirled around Moreira for years but he has never been charged. He was governor from 2005 until 2011 and is now seeking election to the state Congress under the banner of the Youth Party. He was expelled from the Institutional Revolutionary Party last month.

