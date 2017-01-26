Ex-governor jailed for corruption charges

For the first time in the history of Nuevo León, one of its ex-governors has been jailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodrigo Medina de la Cruz, Institutional Revolutionary Party governor from 2009 until 2015, was imprisoned early this morning after a judge ruled that corruption charges, including embezzlement, could proceed.

Medina was placed in preventive custody for 30 days after prosecutors suggested he was a flight risk.

The former governor is accused of damage to the state treasury amounting to 3.128 billion pesos for allegedly providing incentives to Kia Motors for the construction of its assembly plant near Monterrey.

If he is found guilty he could spend 24 years behind bars.

Source: Milenio (sp)