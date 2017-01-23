Ex-governor will fight phony drug claims

The former Veracruz governor implicated in a fake chemotherapy drug scandal has resigned his post as Mexican consul in Barcelona, Spain.

Fidel Herrera, governor from 2004 until 2010, told the newspaper El Universal that he decided to resign to defend himself from the “abominable” accusations made by the current governor.

The administration of Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes has presented legal complaints before the state Attorney General’s office against three of his predecessors: Miguel Alemán, Herrera and Javier Duarte.

The accusations, says Herrera, are “false, unacceptable, abominable and monstrous.”

“To try to accuse me of something so incredibly false is part of a sick strategy to discredit me, either with political intent or because they received false information,” he said.

The former Senator said he resigned to be able to offer his full collaboration and deliver documentation to the authorities that he claims will aid in punishing not only those who committed a crime, but those who have “slandered” him.

Part of the documentation to which the ex-governor referred is a set of 450 patient files which correspond to the same number of children that received specialized medical treatment in in a state-run cancer clinic in Xalapa during his time in the state administration.

Herrera said in an interview this morning that his government treated 455 children and saved 200 lives, and would appear voluntarily before authorities “to give testimony regarding what was indeed the flagship program of my government.”

It was “a very successful program of care and rescue and saving the lives of children suffering from cancer” in the cancer clinic in Xalapa.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) member also stated that he didn’t feel co-responsible for the acts and omissions of his successor, Javier Duarte.

He also rejected the notion that he should be contrite for promoting the candidacy of Duarte, and denied staying back stage and pulling the strings in Duarte’s administration. “No governor would allow such a thing . . . I served Veracruz and have never returned since.”

The ex-consul also stated that he has been victim of attacks “for 30 years . . . from the same character [governor Yunes], always immediately before elections are held in Veracruz.”

“I respect the governor of Veracruz, but an individual who uses the means in his reach to lie and falsely accuse they do not deserve my respect,” he said.

