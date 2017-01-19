Ex-governors charged with embezzlement

The three have been accused of stealing over 3 billion pesos between 2012 and 2015

More ex-governors are in the sights of anti-corruption crusaders, this time in Michoacán.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government has lodged criminal complaints against three ex-governors for their participation in embezzling nearly 3.8 billion pesos, currently US $171 million, between 2012 and 2015.

The state comptroller has filed 10 charges against Salvador Jara, Jesús Reyna and Fausto Vallejo and other former officials for embezzling public funds, fraud and abuse of power.

All three are members of the Institutional Revolutionary Party and held office prior to current Governor Silvano Aureoles, a member of the Democratic Revolution Party.

State comptroller Silvia Estrada Esquivel presented the complaints Tuesday before the state and federal Attorney General’s offices.

Among the irregularities detected by her office was a retirement fund that was missing 92.2 million pesos and a shortfall of 1.6 billion pesos at the state housing institute.

Municipalities were missing 247 million pesos while state coffers were short 96.8 million.

“This is just the beginning,” Estrada warned, as the irregularities correspond only to what has been detected during the administrative change between Jara and Governor Aureoles.

Estrada’s office believes that more inconsistencies will be found in health, education and public security expenditures.

Reyna was interim governor twice, filling in for Vallejo who had to take leave for medical reasons. Vallejo left again in 2014 and was replaced by Jara, who served from June 2014 until September 2015.

Source: Animal Político (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy