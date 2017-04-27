Ex-mayor accused of embezzling 80mn

The former mayor of Temixco, Morelos, whose successor was assassinated in January last year, has been arrested for embezzling 80 million pesos (US $4.2 million at today’s exchange rate).

Miguel Ángel Colín Nava, a medical doctor, was detained yesterday in Cuernavaca, state authorities said.

A member of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), Colín was mayor of the municipality between 2012 and 2015 and was one of several Morelos mayors who resisted the implementation of the single-command police system promoted by Governor Graco Ramírez.

His arrest followed a special audit of Temixco’s finances, ordered by the state Congress due to irregularities that had appeared in the municipality’s spending. Last July, a year later, the state auditor accused the former mayor of embezzling funds during his term in office.

Gisela Mota Ocampo was elected to succeed Colín as mayor, but was killed in her home January 2, 2016, the day after she took office. Governor Ramírez charged at the time that the criminal gang Los Rojos was behind the murder of the 33-year-old politician.

But her family has pointed the finger at Senator Fidel Demédicis, claiming an interest on his part in taking control of the municipal administration. They say the Senator is Colín’s protector, and that the municipality’s 200-million-peso debt that he ran up while mayor was a possible motive for Mota’s death.

