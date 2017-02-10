Ex-mayor investigated for money laundering

An ex-mayor of Torreón, one-time Deputy and collaborator of former Coahuila governor Humberto Moreira is under investigation by the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) for money laundering.

Salomón Juan Marcos Issa — a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) — was mayor of the municipality between 2000 and 2002, and sat as a federal Deputy between 2012 and 2015.

A federal court has been investigating Marcos’ sons, Salomón Juan and Antonio Juan, since 2015 for allegedly laundering over 441 million pesos through fake tax reimbursements ivolving the family company Grupo Denim.

The PGR froze two of Salomón Juan Jr.’s bank accounts in 2015 and he has been a fugitive from justice ever since.

His brother was charged the following year with four accounts of providing alcoholic beverages to minors, each of which is punishable with up to six years in jail. He is to go on trial this year although he, too, is considered a fugitive from justice.

Last September Marcos Sr. was summoned by a federal prosecutor’s office but the former mayor filed for protection through an amparo instead, a request that was granted last week by a Mexico City judge.

Grupo Denim supplies denim to brands including Wrangler, Lee and Tommy Hilfiger at several factories in Mexico, Nicaragua and the United States.

The family also owns homes, land, businesses and hotels in the Denver, Colorado, area. These include the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch hotel in Denver.