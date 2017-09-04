Ex-Veracruz governor ends hunger strike

The former Veracruz governor accused of embezzling billions of pesos has ended a hunger strike he began August 17.

Mexico City prison authorities said Javier Duarte was suffering dizziness, nausea and headaches caused by low blood pressure and a decrease in glucose levels, and doctors had warned his life was in danger.

Duarte ended the strike Saturday afternoon after sticking to a diet of water, honey and lemon apart from one meal of vegetable soup, which he ate during a visit by his brother.

Authorities said the ex-governor, who has been charged with money laundering and organized crime, weighed 118.9 kilograms on August 17 and dropped about eight kilos during the 16-day strike.

Its purpose was to press for the release from prison of several of his former collaborators, whom Duarte considers are being used as political hostages by the new governor of Veracruz, Miguel Ángel Yunes.

Duarte made the accusations in a series of letters he has written from his jail cell, claiming as well that he was the victim of “harassment, political persecution and a witch hunt.”

The 43-year-old politician, who was governor from 2010 until 2016, went on the run last October and was arrested April 15 in Guatemala. He was extradited to Mexico in July.

