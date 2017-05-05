Extortionists on staff, charge businessmen

Business owners in Chilpancingo have accused Mayor Marco Antonio Leyva Mena of employing extortionists who are on the payroll of crime gangs.

The president of the Chilpancingo chapter of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco), Víctor Manuel Ortega Corona, and his predecessor, Pioquinto Damían Huato, made the accusation against Leyva after the mayor sent 20 municipal staff to remove a stand they had installed in the city’s zócalo in preparation for a special tianguis, or market.

The municipal staff “are a gang of delinquents that extort businesspeople and who collaborate with delinquents,” charged Damián.

According to the municipal administration, Canaco did not have the necessary permits to set up a tianguis, but Ortega showed the newspaper Reforma a properly requisitioned permit bearing the official municipal seal.

The business leader reproached Mayor Leyva for stopping the people of Chilpancingo from pursuing a legal income.

“Is the mayor blind to the problem of unemployment, and to the fact that many people are opting for taking the easy road and joining the criminals?” he asked.

Ortega and Damián observed that Leyva has been in office for 20 months and has yet to tackle the main issues facing Guerrero’s capital city, such as insecurity and problems with garbage collection and water service.

“Chilpancingo is the third most violent city in the country, but the mayor is as cool as a cucumber, claiming that insecurity is an issue that has to be dealt with by the federal government,” added Damián.

Both business leaders asserted that the mayor’s actions will not prevent them from installing their tianguis in the city’s main square today.