Extradition ordered for ex-governor Borge

The former governor of Quintana Roo, wanted for corruption, can still appeal

The government of Panama has approved Mexico’s request for the extradition of former Quintana Roo governor Roberto Borge, wanted for corruption.

Borge was arrested in Panama on June 4. He was wanted in Mexico for money laundering, embezzlement, illicit enrichment and abuse of public office in connection with activities during his term as governor between 2011 and 2016.

Under Panamanian law he can appeal the extradition order.

A special report published last month by the news magazine Expansión estimated that Borge and a network of 50 people inside government and out embezzled as much as 16 billion pesos (US $900 million at today’s exchange rate) from the public treasury.

The Pirates of Borge, as Expansión called them, diverted resources by paying for goods and services that were never delivered, sending funds to external bank accounts and illegally selling property belonging to the state.

