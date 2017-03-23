Eyebrows raised over leader’s debt, property

What used to be Mexico’s leading left-wing political party is weathering yet another storm following revelations that its president, a former union activist and leader, has reneged on a debt and owns some expensive real estate.

Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) president Alejandra Barrales Magdaleno and two family members were ordered last December to pay interest on arrears for an unpaid debt of at least 12 million pesos (US $770,000 at the rate last May) related to promissory notes signed in 2015.

That report was followed by another last week in which the Univisión television network revealed that Barrales bought a $990,000 apartment in Miami in January 2016, but had not included the property in her declaration of assets and interests, called 3de3.

The first case also includes her sister María Laura and her mother, Esperanza Magdaleno Rosales, all of whom signed promissory notes in favor of Antonio Abad García Martínez for a 12-million-peso loan.

The three notes expired in May, June and July last year. Today they represent a debt of more than 16 million pesos with interest.

But Barrales denies having signed the promissory notes and said neither she nor her family received any notification regarding a legal claim filed by García. In an interview with the newspaper La Reforma, she said she had no knowledge of the claim nor did she know García.

She defended the Florida apartment purchase by explaining that it was bought by a firm called Maxba Development Inc., which in turn is owned in part by Albama Transportes, of which Barrales is the majority owner. She said her assets declaration contained information regarding Albama but did not offer details about its assets.

She has also said that a 30-year mortgage on the property means that it is not actually hers until 2045.

The longtime politician, who began her working life as a flight attendant with Aeroméxico, has since amended her 3de3 to include information about both companies and the Florida apartment.

The apartment, she has explained, is a long-term investment. The down payment was made with cash from a banking account she had held for 20 years and with bank financing.

The property’s rental income pays the finance costs, she said.

Barrales, 49, became a union activist during her stint as a flight attendant and continued working in the labor movement until she entered politics in 2001. She has since served as a federal Deputy, a member of Mexico City’s Legislative Assembly and head of the city’s Tourism and Education Secretariats. She was elected to the Senate in 2012.

Elected president of the PRD last July, Barrales presides over a party plagued by infighting following the departure of former leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador, now leader of the left-wing party called Morena. He has declared his candidacy for president in 2018 (it will be his third run) and was the favorite to win in a January poll.