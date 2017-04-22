Faith and miracles usurped at pilgrim site

For over two centuries pilgrims have flocked to a Catholic church near Fresnillo, Zacatecas, but growing violence in the area has drastically reduced visitor numbers, impacting businesses that rely on the faithful for their trade.

The Santuario de Plateros, where pilgrims venerate an image of the Christ Child — the Holy Infant of Atocha, is considered the third most important Catholic pilgrimage site in the country after the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City and the Basilica of San Juan de los Lagos in Jalisco. Up to 2.5 million pilgrims used to visit annually.

But rising security concerns due to the presence of organized crime have led to a 70% decline in visitor numbers over the past four years.

Evidently, fear of violence trumps faith.

An inscription on an arch at the entrance to the sacred site welcomes pilgrims with the words, “Tierra de la fe y los milagros,” or “Land of faith and miracles.” Residents, however, suggest a slightly different phrase would be more apt: “Tierra sin ley y de los sicarios,” or “Lawless land of hitmen.”

Organized crime arrived in the region 10 years ago but the last five have seen an escalation of violence as rival groups fight for control.

Consequently, Fresnillo now leads the state in a range of indicators used to assess insecurity.

Information compiled by Semáforo Delictivo, a citizen-led social project which publishes crime statistics, shows the municipality leading Zacatecas in almost all of the categories it considers, including homicides (30), vehicle theft (148), theft from businesses (20) and assault causing injury (65).

The data refers to the first three months of 2017.

The city was also assigned red flags in extortion, burglary and rape, which were two times or more higher than the historical average or national rate.

The crime scourge means the ongoing viability of the church is also in question. The sharp decline in visitor numbers has translated into a reduction in donations from pilgrims and parishioners, money which helps to cover water and electricity costs.

The situation has become so dire that even one of the church’s five priests has intervened. Carlos Delgado called on members of criminal groups to “reconvert and be people of peace.”

“I want to tell them that God loves them and as they have made a mistake by deviating from the commandments of God and getting carried away by the bad things of this world, I invite them to reflect and think that God created us to be peaceful and good people,” he said.

It appears the message is not getting through.

The crime increase has also had a negative impact on the approximately 400 businesses located near the sanctuary, five kilometers from the center of Fresnillo, that rely on the arrival of pilgrims for their livelihood.

Alberto Rodríguez, who runs a family business selling carnitas, could sell up to 250 kilograms of carnitas per day but sales have plummeted to just 40 kilos a week, forcing him to sell in other locations to cover costs. The profits he used to make before the downturn are a distant memory.

Other business owners concur.

Jesús Espinosa, who has run a business selling religious articles for more than 40 years, says that never before has he had such poor sales. Another says that hearing about a killing is a daily occurrence.

Alfredo Morenos, who has worked at a variety of businesses in the area for the past 10 years, attributes the downturn to fear.

He claims that violence has decreased but fear continues. “The problem is that while there isn’t the same level of insecurity, the fear that fills up social networks creates a bad reputation and perception.”

Official figures confirm that perception. Data from Inegi, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, shows that 91.3% of Fresnillo residents consider their city unsafe, making it one of the five most unsafe locations in the country in the eyes of residents.

Only Ecatepec in the State of México, Villahermosa in Tabasco, Chilpancingo in Guerrero and the northern boroughs of Mexico City are considered unsafe by a greater percentage of residents.

Source: El Universal (sp)