Famed Sistine Chapel now open in Mérida

Residents of Mérida, Yucatán, are now able to enjoy the grandeur of the Sistine Chapel without traveling to Rome.

A replica of the famous chapel, which has traveled to several cities in Mexico since the summer of 2016, opened yesterday on the grounds of the city’s Central de Abastos market.

The traveling chapel is 27 meters high, 78 long and 36 wide and took 70 workers 18 days to install.

Present at the opening ceremony was cultural promoter Antonio Berumen, one of the organizers of the chapel project, called La Capilla Sixtina en México, or the Sistine Chapel in México.

Mérida Mayor Mauricio Vila Dosal paid tribute to Berumen and his team, who over a period of 170 nights took about 2.7 million high-definition photographs of the real Sistine Chapel, located in the Vatican, to create the replica.

“This installation will allow thousands of residents of Mérida to see a work of art that they wouldn’t be able to enjoy otherwise . . . .” said Vila.

Admission is free and its doors will be open until December 7.

The Sistine Chapel in México first opened in the summer of 2016 in Mexico City and has since visited the capitals of the states of México, Querétaro and Chiapas. It will travel to the capitals of the remaining states over the next two years.

Its presence in the Yucatán capital is part of the celebration called Mérida, American Capital of Culture 2017.

Source: El Universal (sp)