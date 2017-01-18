Father charged with killing his three kids

The story behind the deaths of three children in San Miguel de Allende on the weekend is mired in contradictions between the state Attorney General’s office (PGJE) and the mother of the three boys and a scarcity of information.

In the early hours of Saturday, the PGJE received an alert that there were armed individuals on a farm located in the Ampliación Cieneguita community, on the road between San Miguel de Allende and Dolores Hidalgo.

When PGJE police arrived at the farm they came under fire but entered the property soon after, according to their official report.

There they found Juana Luna with the bodies of her three sons, aged four, eight and 11. The official report stated that at that time she declared that her husband, Antonio Luna, had shot the boys and had threatened to shoot her, too.

The officials arrested her husband, who had a recently used handgun in his possession, at the scene.

Various firearms and drugs were found on the property, the report said.

Local news sources have reported since that Juana Luna has contradicted the official account of the incident, denying that her husband was responsible for the deaths of the children.

She said that her family spent weekends on the farm as Antonio Luna worked there as a watchman.

According to Juana Luna’s version, the family was sleeping when they were aroused by shots being fired outside. Her husband fired into the air, thinking that thieves had broken in.

Antonio Luna’s legal status will be determined by a judge on Friday. He is being charged for the murder of his three sons, the attempted murder of five others and possession of firearms and drugs.

It is not clear who the armed individuals were, nor have authorities identified the five people whom Luna allegedly attempted to kill.

Some family members are claiming that it was the PGJE’s ministerial police who killed the children.

Funeral services were held Monday at the Templo de San Miguel Arcángel for the three young victims. Outside the church, friends and family demonstrated, calling for Luna’s release and shouting, “Toño is innocent.”

Source: Reforma (sp), El Universal (sp), Atención San Miguel (sp)