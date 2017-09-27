FBI offers $5 million for alleged drug lord

The FBI has offered a reward of up to US $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the alleged leader of a Mexican drug trafficking organization.

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as “Chapo,” is believed to head up the Meza-Flores organization and to be responsible for smuggling and trafficking large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States, the agency said today in a press release.

Meza-Flores, 35, was at one time a high-ranking leader of the Beltrán-Leyva organization as the right-hand man of Alfredo Beltrán-Leyva before the latter’s arrest in 2008.

Meza-Flores has been charged in a federal indictment in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on narcotics and firearm violations.

The gang leader is believed to control drug distribution in parts of Sinaloa, southern Sonora and Nayarit. He should be considered armed and dangerous and an international flight risk, the FBI said.

Meza-Flores has operated since 2000 out of Guasave, Sinaloa, in the Golden Triangle, according to InSight Crime, and had previously kept a low profile. But his growing influence in Sinaloa earned his network the designation of Drug Trafficking Organization by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2013.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the FBI’s Washington field office at 202-278-2000, the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

