Federal crimes up 38% in Guanajuato

Federal crimes in Guanajuato rose 38% in the first seven months of 2017 compared to the same period last year, federal government statistics show.

The National Public Security System recorded 3,396 violations of federal laws in the state during the period compared to 2,455 from January to July last year.

The increase came mainly from breaches of the federal Criminal Code and the federal Firearms and Explosives Law.

The upsurge places Guanajuato above Jalisco, Puebla, Veracruz and Baja California Sur in sheer numbers and just below the state of México although it is some way off Mexico City, which recorded over 10,000 federal crimes in the same period.

Property damage headed the list of federal offenses with almost 2,000 cases reported. Firearms violations followed with 588 offenses recorded.

There were 126 crimes against health, which includes federal drug offenses as well as trafficking in human organs.

Fraud, electoral crimes, crimes committed by public officials, copyright infringement, environmental crimes, financial crimes and crimes against bodily integrity were also among the federal infractions committed although in lesser numbers.

The high federal crime rate and a spate of killings in the south of the state led to Governor Miguel Márquez Márquez announcing Friday that security would be beefed up under the command of a military general in the municipalities of Salamanca, Apaseo el Alto, Apaseo el Grande, Coroneo, Pueblo Nuevo and Jerécuaro.

Rising crime levels in Guanajuato have been of concern for some time and have affected many parts of the state including expatriate hub San Miguel de Allende.

Source: Milenio (sp)