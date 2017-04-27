Federal forces arrest presumed Línea boss

An alleged gang leader believed responsible for many of the recent murders in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, has been captured by federal forces, the federal Attorney General’s office said today.

Miguel Ángel Amaya Loya, known as “El Chito,” is believed to be the leader of La Línea, the armed wing of the Juárez Cartel, and responsible for 60% of the executions that have occurred in restaurants and bars in the city.

A man believed to be one of his chief collaborators, Saúl Rodríguez, was also arrested. Firearms and drugs were seized during the arrests.

The two were found after investigators searched two properties, one in Los Virreyes and the other in Las Flores. Federal authorities said the arrests followed a two-month-long investigation.

Both men were transferred to Mexico City where they will likely face extradition to the United States, where they are wanted in Texas.

Source: El Diario (sp)