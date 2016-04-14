Haro Rodríguez, leader of Los Rojos. Haro Rodríguez, gang leader.
Federal forces capture leaders of Los Rojos

One of those arrested believed responsible for deaths of filmmaker's father and brother

Thursday, April 14, 2016

Gangsters responsible for the kidnapping and murder last year of the father and brother of a successful Mexican filmmaker have been apprehended by federal forces, according to a report obtained by the newspaper Milenio.

The operation that captured the leader of Los Rojos and two of his lieutenants also dealt a significant blow to the leadership and operations of the gang, considered the armed wing of the Gulf Cartel, said the report.

Marco Antonio Haro Rodríguez, or “R-2,” short for Rojo 2, was arrested April 8 in Altamira, Tamaulipas, along with Eloy Fernando del Ángel Hernández, or “R-7,” and Omar García Torres, “Cabo R-12,” Haro Rodríguez’ security chief.

The Los Rojos gang has been blamed for much of the violence in the southern part of Tamaulipas and the northern region of Veracruz, along with the Los Zetas cartel.

Del Ángel Hernández has been linked to the deaths last September of Juan Manuel Gómez Fernández and his son, Juan Manuel Gómez Monteverde, father and brother of film director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde.

They disappeared after leaving their home in Tampico; their bodies were found later in Pueblo Viejo, Veracruz.

Los Rojos, believed responsible for kidnapping, extortion, pipeline theft and other crimes as well as drug trafficking, was one of at least six different criminal organizations operating in the region, including Dragones, Calimanes, Fresitas, Camellos and Escorpiones.

But Haro Rodríguez had succeeded in taking control of all but the Dragones. He assumed the leadership of Los Rojos after his brother, Silvestre Haro Rodríguez, “R-1,” was captured last August.

Source: Milenio (sp)

  • James Smith

    you have to wonder about the intelligence of these mafia groups. history shows that the only time the security forces in mexico take their job seriously is when a well connected public person becomes a victim. stick with the peons, boys. you will have unhindered success in your criminal enterprises.

  • ss

    Capture, torture for information, then kill slowly. Sub humans!

