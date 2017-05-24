Federal funding for Guerrero’s artisans

12-million-peso package will support training, promotion and other needs

Artisans in the state of Guerrero, who are estimated to number 10% of the total population, are to receive a 12-million-peso (US $648,000) aid package from Fonart, the National Fund for Artisan Promotion.

The federal funding comes as a result of an agreement between Fonart and the state government and will support the makers of handicrafts such as wood carvings, silver items, pottery, leather products and textiles that have earned international appreciation.

The money will support training, consulting, sales and national and international promotion. Fonart director Liliana Romero Medina said artisans’ main challenges are purchasing raw materials and selling their products.

Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores acknowledged the state’s artisanal talent, observing that they often need all the support they can get to make and sell their creations.

“We’re a state that has earned national and international awards, so we’re interested in having all the support we can to continue promoting what we the people of Guerrero do really well, which is artisanal products,” he said.

Astudillo said the state “has the will, the people want to get ahead and the artisans’ work is very important for us.”

Romero Medina said the current federal administration has provided support to 18,000 artisans in Guerrero via investments of over 63 million pesos.

