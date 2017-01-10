Tlaxcala gas blend costs 13 pesos a liter

After just three days in operation, a new gas station in Tlaxcala selling an ethanol blend had to shut down due to the popularity of its prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adolfo Fernández, owner of the first Oxifuel gas station in the state, began offering the alternative fuel — a 50-50 mix of normal gasoline and sugarcane ethanol — at 13 pesos per liter in the Apizaco-Tetla area.

The ethanol has to be mixed with gasoline given its high octane rating of 113. Regular gasolines such as magna and premium have an octane rating of 87 and 92 points, respectively.

Once the ethanol is combined with gasoline the octane rating of Oxifuel’s product is pared down to between 95 and 97 and can power normal engines, with the added benefit of reducing emissions.

Fernández explained that the biofuel does not harm engines and that with the market still reeling after last week’s big price hike, called the gasolinazo, its popularity among consumers has increased.

After three days of operations, his fuel allocation of 4,000 liters was depleted and Fernández had to temporarily shut down his one-pump gas station.