Film wins award at Toronto festival

The Mexican film industry earned international recognition last weekend when a Spanish-Mexican production called The Motive won the Special Presentations prize at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

El autor, as the film was originally titled, was directed by Spanish filmmaker Manuel Martín Cuenca and produced in collaboration with the Mexican firm Alebrije Cine y Video. Among the cast were Mexican actors Adriana Paz and Tenoch Huerta.

The Motive is set in Seville, Spain, and follows the story of an aspiring writer. Searching for literary inspiration, he insinuates himself into the lives of his apartment-dwelling neighbours and attempts to instigate drama in a film described as a hilarious, thought-provoking and self-aware meditation on art and authorial intent.

Director Martín premiered the film at the Toronto festival, where he expressed his admiration for Mexico as a source of culture.

“Mexico has always been a very prominent cultural source. I respect its filmmakers and culture,” he said.

He also praised the work of actor Tenoch Huerta.

The film is an adaptation of Javier Cercas’ 1987 novella The Motive, which touches upon immigration, fascism and racism. The film is slated for release in November.

The Toronto festival, held September 7-17, drew 339 entries.

Source: Milenio (sp)