Fireworks explosion injures 18 in Chiapas

Several boxes of fireworks blew up Tuesday night during a festival in Chiapas, injuring 18 people, one of them seriously.

Civil Protection officials said residents of Santa Rita in the municipality of La Trinitaria were celebrating their annual festival when a faulty rocket failed to take off and set fire to several gruesas of fireworks. A gruesa consists of 12 dozen fireworks.

The exploding fireworks sent people running but those closest to the scene were unable to escape the rockets that were detonated.

Fourteen of those had been released from hospital by last night. One of the remaining four is a young girl who remains in serious condition in hospital in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

It was the third fireworks explosion in two weeks. Fourteen people died when a small fireworks factory blew up May 9 in Chilchotla, Puebla. Five days later, an explosion in a warehouse containing fireworks injured 11 people in Almoloya, State of México.

Source: El Universal (sp)