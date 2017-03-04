Fireworks explosion kills 3 in Tultepec

Blast came just two hours before the inauguration of the annual fireworks fair

At least three people are dead this morning in another fireworks explosion in Tultepec, known as the fireworks capital of Mexico.

Seven others were seriously injured in the incident, which took place just 500 meters away from the town’s Concha Acústica where opening ceremonies of the annual fireworks fair were scheduled to be held two hours later.

Tultepec, a city in the Mexico City metropolitan area, was home to the San Pablito fireworks market, Mexico’s largest, until it was wiped out by an explosion December 20 that killed 42 people.

This morning’s blast took place in a home where fireworks were being manufactured and preliminary reports attribute the cause to a gas leak.

It was reported yesterday that the municipality was preparing a special operation to guarantee the safety of thousands of people expected to attend the week-long fireworks fair, which will feature displays such as castillos and toros (castles and bulls, respectively) that shoot sparks and flames in colorful displays of pyrotechnics.

Police, ambulances and fire trucks are to be deployed in preparation for the events during the week. As many as 40,000 were expected at the inauguration today.

Source: Milenio (sp), 20 Minutos (sp)