Fireworks factory blast kills 2, injures 20

Explosion was in home containing makeshift pyrotechnics workshop

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Several kilograms of gunpowder exploded in a makeshift fireworks factory yesterday in the State of México, killing two people and injuring another 20.

Among the latter was a 12-year-old boy with burns to 90% of his body. He was airlifted to hospital by helicopter. His two younger sisters also suffered severe burns.

They have been reported to be the children of a young couple killed in the blast, who manufactured fireworks in their home in the community of Santa María del Monte, Zinacantepec. A primary school is located next door, but it sustained no damage.

“There are various families dedicated to [making fireworks] here. Find out if they have permits to be making those time bombs,” a neighbor told a reporter at the scene.

Another neighbor said the family had received a large shipment of gunpowder, which was being stored on the second floor of the building, for a fireworks order.

The explosion, which took place late yesterday afternoon, blew out the walls and caused the collapse of part of the roof.

Source: El Sol de Toluca (sp), Milenio (sp)

